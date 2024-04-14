Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $15.38 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $15,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

