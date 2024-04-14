Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $13.94 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,286. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.67 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

