Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $10.33 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,574,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,195. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The firm has a market cap of $356.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.43.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

