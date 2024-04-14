Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,498,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 108.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $840,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 62.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,119,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,382 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $143.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.04 and a 200 day moving average of $232.96. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $190.37 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.48.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

