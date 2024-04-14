Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $26,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.3 %

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,695. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.22 and a 200-day moving average of $284.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.11 and a one year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

