Carl Ledbetter Sells 44,154 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 44,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total transaction of $4,166,812.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,222,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,401,203.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,991 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $751,553.55.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $1,000,898.88.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,968 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $757,597.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $788,963.70.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $4,429,075.20.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $648,266.04.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,031 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $811,608.21.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,982 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $678,948.92.

On Monday, January 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $5,767,441.92.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $2,297,170.42.

NET stock opened at $93.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of -170.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

