Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Carbon Revolution Public Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CREV traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. 4,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,029. Carbon Revolution Public has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Carbon Revolution Public from $84.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About Carbon Revolution Public

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

