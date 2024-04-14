Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 158.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 53,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,471,000 after buying an additional 40,585 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 131,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.05.

Shares of COF stock opened at $139.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $149.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

