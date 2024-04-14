Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4,654.09

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,654.09 ($58.91) and traded as high as GBX 4,740 ($59.99). Capital Gearing shares last traded at GBX 4,740 ($59.99), with a volume of 55,359 shares changing hands.

Capital Gearing Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,654.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,593.38. The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,289.86 and a beta of 0.22.

Capital Gearing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Capital Gearing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,898.55%.

About Capital Gearing

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

