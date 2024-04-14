Capital Advisors Inc. OK Trims Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAON traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.01. 429,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,856. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $93.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.75 and a 200 day moving average of $71.14.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $64,408.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,970.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $64,408.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,970.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $1,993,603.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,596 shares of company stock worth $3,613,768 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

