Capital Advisors Inc. OK Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 152,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,923,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

