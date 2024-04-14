Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 2,473 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,562,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,979,000 after buying an additional 119,645 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,970,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,657,000 after purchasing an additional 99,252 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $405,315,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,834,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,017,000 after purchasing an additional 221,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSS stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.46. 178,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

