Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 1,427 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,669,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,643,571. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

