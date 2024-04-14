Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 11,386 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,386 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,415,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,515,000 after acquiring an additional 983,799 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,674,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after buying an additional 898,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,246,000 after buying an additional 609,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after buying an additional 420,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,204,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,060,000 after buying an additional 286,621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 244,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,092. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

