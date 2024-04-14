Capital Advisors Inc. OK Makes New $4.23 Million Investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 279,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 1.3 %

PAA stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,507,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,439. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

