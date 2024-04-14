Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $1.27 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,312,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in RTX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.10. 7,327,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,482,626. The company has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.54.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

