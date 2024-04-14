Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 199 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,986,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 204,989 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 246,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,223,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,155,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,721,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $209.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

