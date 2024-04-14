Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Up 58.2% in March

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the March 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cansortium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNTMF opened at $0.20 on Friday. Cansortium has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

About Cansortium

Featured Articles

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

