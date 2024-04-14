Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives C$162.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$162.44.

CTC.A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Canadian Tire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$170.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$158.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$127.82 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$126.25 and a 1-year high of C$189.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$136.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Steve Frazier purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$103.73 per share, with a total value of C$41,490.00. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

