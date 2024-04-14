Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CP. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $86.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average is $79.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

