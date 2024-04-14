Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.53) price target on the stock.

EMAN stock opened at GBX 56 ($0.71) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £51.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.75. Everyman Media Group has a 12 month low of GBX 50.12 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 69 ($0.87). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 60.23.

In other news, insider Michael Rosehill purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £150,000 ($189,849.39). 62.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

