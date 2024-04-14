Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.71) target price on the stock.
Atalaya Mining Stock Up 0.3 %
ATYM stock opened at GBX 430.50 ($5.45) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £602.27 million, a PE ratio of 1,871.74, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 356.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 333.98. Atalaya Mining has a one year low of GBX 281 ($3.56) and a one year high of GBX 444.50 ($5.63).
Atalaya Mining Company Profile
