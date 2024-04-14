Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.71) target price on the stock.

Atalaya Mining Stock Up 0.3 %

ATYM stock opened at GBX 430.50 ($5.45) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £602.27 million, a PE ratio of 1,871.74, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 356.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 333.98. Atalaya Mining has a one year low of GBX 281 ($3.56) and a one year high of GBX 444.50 ($5.63).

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.