California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on California Resources from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on California Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut California Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.43.

CRC stock opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.02. California Resources has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.73.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.47 million. California Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.57%. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Resources will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of California Resources by 102.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,970 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,472,000 after purchasing an additional 821,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of California Resources by 31.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,391,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,597,000 after purchasing an additional 811,120 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of California Resources by 54.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,161,000 after purchasing an additional 791,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of California Resources by 292.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

