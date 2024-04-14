Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Insider Purchases £5,364.73 in Stock

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) insider Simon G. M. Caffyn bought 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.61) per share, for a total transaction of £5,364.73 ($6,789.94).

Caffyns Price Performance

CFYN opened at GBX 450 ($5.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 447.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 501.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.29 million, a P/E ratio of 957.45 and a beta of 0.82. Caffyns plc has a 12 month low of GBX 400 ($5.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 628 ($7.95).

About Caffyns

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

