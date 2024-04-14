Byrne Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDFN. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.75 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $5.99 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The company had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at $359,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $104,934.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

