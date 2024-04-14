Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 728 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,672,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BDX opened at $235.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $229.85 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

