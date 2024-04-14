Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 391,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,013,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.12. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.