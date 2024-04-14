Byrne Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 605 Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 605 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $168,368.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,573.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $168,368.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,573.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,634 shares of company stock valued at $927,460 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $184.87 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.86 and a 200 day moving average of $177.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SSD. StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

