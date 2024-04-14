Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $580,000 Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1,959.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,435 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,577 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,577,000 after buying an additional 1,841,432 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 544,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,287,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after buying an additional 565,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 186.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy’s news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 30,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $591,569.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,073,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,108,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 30,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $591,569.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,073,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,108,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $437,937.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

