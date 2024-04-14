Byrne Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 28.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $325.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32.

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.03 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Northwest Pipe from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

