Byrne Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,375 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,317,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $282.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

