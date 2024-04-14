Byrne Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Insider Activity

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.