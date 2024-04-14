Byrne Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in St. Joe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in St. Joe by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,239,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in St. Joe by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 561,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,508,000 after acquiring an additional 43,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,880,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at St. Joe

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 88,700 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $4,792,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,236,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,322,376.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,390,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,830,605.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 88,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $4,792,461.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,322,376.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,800 shares of company stock worth $5,780,959. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

St. Joe Price Performance

Shares of JOE opened at $56.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $65.99.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 19.96%.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

