Byrne Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC stock opened at $86.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

