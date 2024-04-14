BWS Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

BWS Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGRFree Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

NETGEAR Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGRGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NETGEAR

In other NETGEAR news, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $75,142.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,865.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NETGEAR news, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $75,142.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,865.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $26,701.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,239.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,190 shares of company stock worth $187,235 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NETGEAR by 512.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 138.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the second quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 53.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 81.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

