Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 169.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global stock opened at $103.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.96.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Bunge Global from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.44.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

