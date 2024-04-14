Brokerages Set Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) PT at $255.18

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,259,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,973,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NSC opened at $245.74 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.97 and a 200-day moving average of $229.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

