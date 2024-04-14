Brokerages Set Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) PT at $45.10

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $27.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.92. Insmed has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Insmed by 352.5% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 33,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insmed by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Insmed by 898.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 294,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insmed by 8.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 88,589 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

