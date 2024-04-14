Brokerages Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Target Price at $46.63

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBGGet Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBG. StockNews.com raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Hub Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 60.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.67 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

