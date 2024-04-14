Brokerages Set BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Target Price at $4.08

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.08.
BB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,355,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,520,000 after buying an additional 131,133 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 927,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 608,460 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 25,860 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,417,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after buying an additional 4,101,823 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.41. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
