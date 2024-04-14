Brokerages Set ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) PT at $80.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

ANIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.38. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.99 and a one year high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $510,437.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,649,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $510,437.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,649,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 253,226 shares in the company, valued at $17,029,448.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,286 shares of company stock worth $9,274,370. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $580,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,074,000 after purchasing an additional 156,594 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.