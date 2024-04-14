Brokerages Set AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Target Price at $102.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company.
NYSE:ACM opened at $93.61 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $98.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day moving average of $88.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.56%.
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
