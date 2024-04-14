Brokerages Set AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Target Price at $102.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

AECOM Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,666,000 after buying an additional 3,419,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $214,427,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,146,000 after buying an additional 2,384,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,525,000 after buying an additional 1,709,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM opened at $93.61 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $98.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day moving average of $88.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

