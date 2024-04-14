Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 46.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 89.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 137,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,221,000 after acquiring an additional 64,912 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 8,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,255.18.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,344.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,303.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,105.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $622.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

