Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.18% of TransDigm Group worth $98,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TDG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,137.73.

In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total transaction of $6,780,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total value of $3,608,613.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,027,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total value of $6,780,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,617 shares of company stock valued at $60,654,941. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TDG traded down $14.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,220.38. The company had a trading volume of 193,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,891. The company has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,185.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,034.60. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $741.74 and a 52 week high of $1,246.22.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

