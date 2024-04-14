Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.10% of Moody’s worth $73,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Moody’s by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO traded down $6.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $377.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,200. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $386.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.50. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $296.45 and a 12-month high of $407.62. The stock has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moody’s

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.