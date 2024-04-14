Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Invests $10.34 Million in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,336,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.24. The company had a trading volume of 230,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $176.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.39.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

