Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $189.88 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,755 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up approximately 3.5% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.26% of Arista Networks worth $189,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $25.36 on Friday, hitting $271.22. 5,750,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,847. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $307.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.41.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.59.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total value of $4,796,769.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,766 shares in the company, valued at $21,320,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total value of $4,796,769.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,766 shares in the company, valued at $21,320,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,036 shares of company stock worth $102,813,921. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

