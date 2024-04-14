Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Decreases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 453,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,130 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for 2.0% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $110,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE:BDX traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,413. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $229.85 and a one year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.