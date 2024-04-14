Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Given New $123.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $108.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $109.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 85.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $119.21.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $615.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $59,328.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $59,328.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,365.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,740 shares of company stock worth $1,996,191 over the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

