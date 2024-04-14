Bray Capital Advisors Acquires 3,950 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1,128.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after buying an additional 315,999 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after buying an additional 585,104 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,795,000 after buying an additional 202,820 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

MUB stock opened at $106.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

